"It's time, it's time to unite"—Irishwoman in an Orange Cap Outside Dublin's Tallaght Hospital with a Placard About Jab Injury Comp in the UK
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Irishwoman in an Orange Cap Outside Tallaght Hospital with a Placard About Jab Injury Comp in the UK
"it's time, it's time to unite all groups, everybody together"
Read more
Source video:
"Information Drop TALLAGHT HOSPITAL, Dublin, 06 September 2023 16:00"
actioncovid1984, posted September 7, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3fk44k-information-drop-tallaght-hospital-dublin-06-september-2023-1600.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free