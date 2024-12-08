Barbara Henry of Williamsburg VA Says No to Experimental Gene Therapy for Children

"This product neither protects against infection nor prevents transmission... The shots have proven to have negative efficacy. It's the vaccinated that are getting sick. The reports from around the world are simply staggering. Fertility issues, miscarriages, myocarditis, brain inflammation, strokes, heart attacks, blood clots, sudden virulent cancers, even in young children"

Read more

Source video:

"3/23/23 VA BOARD OF HEALTH MTG Barbara Henry"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted March 24, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2emft8-barbara-henry-at-vdh.html

