"It's the ones that are vaccinated that are getting sick"— Woman in a Seersucker Cap
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Woman in a Seersucker Cap: “Wake up!”
"It's the ones that are vaccinated that are getting sick"
Source video:
"Covid Vaccine Injuries"
January 10, 2022
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4333
