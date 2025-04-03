SCREENSHOT- see link to video below

Pediatric Nurse Dani Calls the Emergency Use Authorized Covid Jabs for Kids Straight Up Child Abuse

"Yeah. It's straight up child abuse. And what I'd like to say as a pediatric nurse to every parent in your earshot of me, is that your child's health and well-being is your responsibility and yours alone. It lands on no one else, not our government, not the CDC, not the NIH, not the school system, not your personal doctor. It lands on you and you alone. So make the right choice for your child."

Read more

Source video:

"Dr. Ardis, DC Interviews Nurse Dani at the Health & Freedom Conference in San Antonio, TX"

The Dr. Ardis Show, November 15, 2021

https://rumble.com/vp8xcd-dr.-ardis-interviews-nurse-dani-at-the-health-and-freedom-conference-in-san.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share