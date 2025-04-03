"It's straight up child abuse"— Pediatric Nurse Dani Talks to Dr. Bryan Ardis About the Emergency Use Authorized Covid Jabs for Kids (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2021
Pediatric Nurse Dani Calls the Emergency Use Authorized Covid Jabs for Kids Straight Up Child Abuse
"Yeah. It's straight up child abuse. And what I'd like to say as a pediatric nurse to every parent in your earshot of me, is that your child's health and well-being is your responsibility and yours alone. It lands on no one else, not our government, not the CDC, not the NIH, not the school system, not your personal doctor. It lands on you and you alone. So make the right choice for your child."
Read more
Source video:
"Dr. Ardis, DC Interviews Nurse Dani at the Health & Freedom Conference in San Antonio, TX"
The Dr. Ardis Show, November 15, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp8xcd-dr.-ardis-interviews-nurse-dani-at-the-health-and-freedom-conference-in-san.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free