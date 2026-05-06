SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

UK Nurse Kate Shemirani Calls Shame on Nurses Who Won’t Treat the Uninjected

“I once got into trouble because I said for every good nurse there’s 10 crap ones. Well I actually stand by that. If this was about health we wouldn’t see the proposal to sack over 100,000 NHS employees for deciding they don’t want to have this experimental, untested, unlicensed, uninsured injection that’s already killed millions worldwide. And it’s definitely going to harm a lot more.”

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Source video:

“Kate Shemirani exposes Medical Apartheid”

Biological Medicine, posted May 22, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2pf1su-kate-shemirani-exposes-medical-apartheid.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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