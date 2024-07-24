Eithne Branigan Talks About Her Injuries After AstraZeneca— and the Irish Children

"I'm starting to see in the support groups Irish children being hurt. For what risk? I, it's my moral duty to make my way here and to speak out about the harm that has been done to people."

Source video:

"Interview with Eithne Branigan 09/2022: In September 2022 at Stephens green Dublin a vaccine injured Irish women talks about how her life has dramatically changed since she took the Astra Zenca Vaccine."

https://www.wakeupeire.com/2023/08/31/interview-with-eithne-brannigan-09-2022/

