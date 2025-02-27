SCREENSHOT - Monique Morley

Monique Morley on Suffering Heart Damage After Pfizer and the Medical Gaslighting

"It's just rubbish"

Source video:

"15 minutes after having the Pfizer toxic experimental shot Monique Morley started"

Freedom of Information, posted December 1, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGtIZsis3HQC/

