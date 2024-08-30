Theresa Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and the Attacks and Censorship on FaceBook

"we've gotten to the point where when we're talking about giving a vaccine to babies, I have to speak out. I'm one of the people that was injured by the Pfizer vaccine... FascistBook thinks that the truth is misinformation. They took away our support group, by the way. It had over 20,000 people in it and they took down our support group. So we no longer have contact with each other, we no longer can help each other and support each other. Because it's a very lonely world dealing with this on your own. And nobody understands it, other than the injured."

Read more

Source video:

"Another Dissatisfied Customer"

Nashville Angela, posted February 17, 2022

https://rumble.com/vv7jvx-another-dissatisfied-customer.html

