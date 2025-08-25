Jeffery McIntosh Speaks Out About His Son's Death After 2nd Pfizer: "It's a major cover-up"

"They told us that he had blood clots in the lungs and blood clots in the heart. And then we sat down and we, we, we talked with the doctor about the autopsy and we left....the very next day we got a call from the funeral director and she told us that the death certificate was online, she read it to us and it stated cardiac arrest as the main cause of death, secondary cause was severe reaction to the covid 19 vaccination. That was her exact words to us."

Hat tip: Bill Rice, Jr.

See also his report:

"This family is fighting back

Family is sure Derek McIntosh, 41, died from Pfizer vaccine and they want people to know his story."

Bill Rice, Jr., Dec 06, 2022

Source video:

"TRAGIC: Son Dies SUDDENLY; Pfizer Booster Caused Blood Clots, Killed Man Six Days Later"

Stew Peters Network, posted January 5, 2023

https://rumble.com/v242ka6-tragic-son-dies-suddenly-pfizer-booster-caused-blood-clots-killed-man-six-d.html

