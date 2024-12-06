Yale U Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch’s Delaware Talk on "Three Years to Flatten the Earth"

"I'm going to describe the pandemic in one easy to understand sentence. NIH and the Department of Defense funded dangerous, prohibited gain-of-function virus research, the engineered virus escaped from the lab, the DOD claimed that it was a bioweapon and it seized control to assert military not public health management of the pandemic, then DOD covered up the cause of the pandemic, suppressed early treatments, and forced this toxic, weakly effective vaccine, so-called vaccine, onto the population as a wartime countermeasure, not, it's not as a treatment, and without informed consent, and then hundreds of thousands of Americans subsequently died or got injured a result."

"Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD"

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted March 15, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2dbvpw-dr.-harvey-risch-md-phd.html

