"It was torture... It was unimaginable."—Psychotherapist Tiffany Boersma on the Cascade of Horrific Injuries After Her Second Moderna
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Psychotherapist Tiffany Boersma on the Cascade of Horrific Injuries After Her Second Moderna
"People have their story they need to share. If they're, you know, having problems with it or if they're feeling suicidal, be that, hold space for them, you know, be there for them for that."
Read more
Source video:
"IDAHO VICTIMS OF PANDEMIC POLICY AND LAW pt 4"
Victimsofthepandemic, posted December 14, 2022 [livestreamed September 26, 2022]
https://rumble.com/v20kjhe-idaho-victims-of-pandemic-policy-and-law-pt-4.html
[52:25 - 1:01:25]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free