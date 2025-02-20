SCREENSHOT

Janette Rempfer, RN and Dr. Sam Sigoloff: Scenes at the Lanai & the Vaccine Rodeo (3rd Excerpt)

"they had at least 50 to 60 soldiers just lined up, ready to take the vaccine, and they were women, there were girls that were crying, that were pregnant. Some guys some sure what to do. The chaos was insane. It was like, it was like, World War II camp, just put your shoulder up, you know, bring your uniform down, and it was just, shot, shot, shot, shot. And the chaos and the fighting and the screaming was just, I've never seen anything like it."— Jannette Rempfer, RN

Read more

Source video:

"106. Jannette Rempfer, Former Army RN."

Dr. Sigoloff, October 11, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3oha8y-106.-janette-rempfer-former-army-rn.html

[20:35 - 29:33]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share