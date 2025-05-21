"It is critical that we keep waking people up"— Pillo Perez with the White Board People at the World Wide Rally for Freedom in Perth
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Pillo Perez at the World Wide Rally for Freedom in Perth: "With love and compassion we will win!"
"To get the justice that we all seek it is critical that we keep waking people up."
Read more
Source video:
"Join The White Board People"
Max Freedom, October 17, 2022 [filmed September 17, 2022]
https://rumble.com/v1oej93-join-the-white-board-people.html
https://odysee.com/@maxfreedom:6/join-the-white-board-people:c
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free