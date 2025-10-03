"Is this a scandal? I mean, it's beyond anything we've ever lived through in our life and we're not even allowed to talk about it"— Charlie Kirk, After Asking for a Show of Hands on Vax Casualties
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
In a Packed Auditorium Charlie Kirk Asks for a Show of Hands on Vax Injuries and Deaths
“Is this a scandal? I mean, it’s beyond anything we’ve ever lived through in our life and we’re not even allowed to talk about it.”
Source video:
“Episode 194: CDC Reckoning”
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, posted September 11, 2025
https://rumble.com/v6yps7u-episode-194-cdc-reckoning.html
