“Intentionally blank!”— Man Films Himself in Liberty Pharmacy, Asking Two Pharmacists for the Moderna Package Insert
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
At Liberty Pharmacy Man Asks Two Pharmacists, What’s in the Moderna “Vaccine”?
“OK you guys. The last guy said it didn’t come with one, but it actually does come with one, guys! It comes with one that says, intentionally blank!”
Read more
Source video:
“Covid Vaccine insert ‘Intentionally Blank’”
Daveswildcamping, November 1, 2021
https://rumble.com/vokvgf-covid-vaccine-insert-intentionally-blank.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free