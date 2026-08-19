SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

At Liberty Pharmacy Man Asks Two Pharmacists, What’s in the Moderna “Vaccine”?

“OK you guys. The last guy said it didn’t come with one, but it actually does come with one, guys! It comes with one that says, intentionally blank!”

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Source video:

“Covid Vaccine insert ‘Intentionally Blank’”

Daveswildcamping, November 1, 2021

https://rumble.com/vokvgf-covid-vaccine-insert-intentionally-blank.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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