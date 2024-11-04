Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Addresses Louisiana State Legislators with Damning Pfizer Data

"In a moral society, in a robust society, in a society that we're proud of, we do not tell children to take risks to preserve old people. And we need to stand up and take a moral choice, an ethical choice for our children."

Read more

Source video:

"RFK Jr addresses Louisiana Health and Welfare Committee"

Mobe1986, posted, December 8, 2021

https://rumble.com/vqg9r5-rfk-jr-addresses-louisiana-health-and-welfare-committee.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share