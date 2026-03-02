"I'm waiting for them to realize that, the good that we do far outweighs the risk that they're taking"— Candace, Care Aide for Seniors, Who Did Not Comply
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Candace, Care Aide for Elders, Who Did Not Comply
“I lost most of my clients... I’m waiting for them to realize that, the good that we do far outweighs the risk that they’re taking”
Source video:
“KAMLOOPS”
J4VCanada, October 21, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1p3yj3-kamloops.html
