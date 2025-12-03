SCREENSHOT — to view the video, see link below

ICU Covid Nurse Caroline Ventola, Who Refused to Comply, Speaks Out for Freedom

“While all my peers were getting the shot, they were out sick, one, two days because of being sick from the shot. And I continued to work, never taking any days off. In October of 2021 I was terminated from my position for not getting the experimental shot, yet it was good enough, ah, yet I was good enough and considered a hero to work through the pandemic, then to be labeled and treated like a zero and terminated.”

Read more

Source video:

“Caroline Ventola, Falmouth, Nurse, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA”

The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 14, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2u9hrb-caroline-ventola-falmouth-nurse-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html

