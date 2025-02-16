Canadian Paramedic Thomas Speaks Out to Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

"I have 3 young children, and a wife to take care of. I will lose my job, and I will go find something else to do. I will make sure there's food on my children's plates, if that means that I can utilize all my skills sets of hunting and fishing and gathering, then that's what I will do. They will not see their father die from something in 5 years or in a year or 6 months. I will make sure that my family is well taken care of and the only way that I know how to do that personally is to not take that vaccine because I've seen far too many people having issues that are reoccurring and have been long term, and they're laid up, laying on their couches."

Source video:

"Whistleblower Paramedic Speaks Out"

Laura-Lynn & Friends

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, posted September 25, 2021

https://rumble.com/vmyl4h-whistleblower-paramedic-speaks-out.html

