"I'm asking you to stop the shots"— Vaccine injured Michelle Utter to Florida Governor DeSantis
Transcript of a counter-narrative video of 2023
Michelle Utter to FL Governor DeSantis: "I'm asking you to stop the shots"
"I was sick 40 minutes after I took the vaccine. The next day unable to walk."
Source video:
"Ban the Jab! Michelle Utter Open Message to Governor Ron DeSantis"
Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dec 13, 2023
