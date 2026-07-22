“I’ll be damned if any of my children or my grandchildren ever feel what’s happening to me”— Healthcare Worker Lisa, Recovered from Covid But Nonetheless Mandated to Take the Jab, Then Injured
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2021
Healthcare Worker Lisa Mandated To Take Jab Despite Recovery from Covid— then Injured
“I’ll be damned if any of my children or my grandchildren ever feel what’s happening to me”
Read more
Source video:
“J&J COVID Vaccine Injury Story”
It’s Common Sense 2020, posted October 27, 2021
https://rumble.com/voc7d5-j-and-j-covid-vaccine-injury-story.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free