SCREENSHOT — to watch the video, click on the link below

Jab-Injured Respiratory Therapist Does a Show & Tell with His New Meds

“If you got the vaccine, stay in your lane and shut the hell up.”

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Source video:

“Look what Medication this guys on after Covid jab”

Daveswildcamping, posted September 12, 2021

https://rumble.com/vmf7wh-look-what-medication-this-guys-on-after-covid-jab.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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