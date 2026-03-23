"If you got the vaccine, stay in your lane and shut the hell up"— Jab-Injured Respiratory Therapist Does a Show & Tell with His New Meds
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Jab-Injured Respiratory Therapist Does a Show & Tell with His New Meds
“If you got the vaccine, stay in your lane and shut the hell up.”
Read more
Source video:
“Look what Medication this guys on after Covid jab”
Daveswildcamping, posted September 12, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmf7wh-look-what-medication-this-guys-on-after-covid-jab.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free