RFK, Jr. Tells Megyn Kelly Why Dr. Fauci Stomped on Early Treatment for Covid (Edited Clip)

“There’s a little known federal law that says you cannot give an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if there is any medication approved for any purpose that is shown effective against the target disease. So if Tony Fauci or anybody had admitted that hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin are effective against covid it would have been illegal for them to give the emergency use authorizations”

Source video:

March 6, 2023

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1632749704206249985

Same video:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Why Tony Fauci Had Such A Big Problem With Early Treatment”

Sunfellow On COVID-19, posted March 6, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2bygok-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-why-tony-fauci-had-such-a-big-problem-with-early-trea.html

