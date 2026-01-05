SCREENSHOT— to watch the video, click on the link below

Ex-State Trooper Michael MacDonald, a Man of Faith Who Did Not Comply

“I laid my heart on the table and they stomped on it...If they can deny my faith and take away my career because of it, what’s next?”

Source video:

“Michael MacDonald, Hopedale, Former Mass State Trooper, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA”

The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 8, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sv6a4-michael-macdonald-hopedale-former-mass-state-trooper-the-faces-of-vaccine-i.html

See also: https://healthrightsma.org/michael-macdonald/

