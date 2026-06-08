Benita Black Testifies About Her Injuries After One Dose of Pfizer

“If I knew that this, this would be the aftershock I would have never taken it! Never!... It must be stopped.

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Source video:

“Benita Block | Grand Jury - Vaccine Victim Interviews (English)”

Grand Jury, June 14, 2022

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Benita-Block:f

Note: The Odysee video title describes the speaker as Benita Block, however the text on screen, and her vaccine card, identifies her as Benita Black.—TB

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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