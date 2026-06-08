"If I knew that this, this would be the aftershock I would have never taken it! Never!"—Benita Black Testifies About Her Injuries After One Pfizer
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Benita Black Testifies About Her Injuries After One Dose of Pfizer
“If I knew that this, this would be the aftershock I would have never taken it! Never!... It must be stopped.
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Source video:
“Benita Block | Grand Jury - Vaccine Victim Interviews (English)”
Grand Jury, June 14, 2022
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Benita-Block:f
Note: The Odysee video title describes the speaker as Benita Block, however the text on screen, and her vaccine card, identifies her as Benita Black.—TB
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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