Dr. Joseph Fraiman, MD: Closing the Curtain on Covid Theater (excerpt)

"I would like to apologize to the three other scientists sitting with me here on Zoom, the proponents of the Barrington Declaration because initially I did think y'all were crazy. Or dumb. Or maybe you just didn't understand what I was seeing. But I now realize actually, I'm sorry, because I believe now, you guys were correct. And you were correct from the beginning. And I wish that more people including myself had realized that sooner. And I hope more people realize that soon enough."

Read more

Source video:

"Dr. Joseph Fraiman, MD: Closing the Curtain on Covid Theater"

March 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/vwrd6z-dr.-joseph-fraiman-closing-the-curtain-on-covid-theater.html

From the conference hosted by Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. See

https://flgov.com/2022/03/07/governor-desantis-closes-the-curtain-on-covid-theater/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share