Kristi Dobbs Testifies About Her Severe Cardiac, Neurological, and Other Jab Injuries

"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."

Source video:

"Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions"

Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021

https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html

