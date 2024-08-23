"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."— Kristi Dobbs Speaks Out in '21 About Her Jab Injuries
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Kristi Dobbs Testifies About Her Severe Cardiac, Neurological, and Other Jab Injuries
"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."
Source video:
"Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions"
Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html
