Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Schools State Legislators on Jab Mandates

(And then yields the balance of his time to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

"As the state's chief legal officer it's my obligation to ensure that agencies actions comply with the law and the Constitution. And with that in mind I'm advising you that the proposed LDH [Louisiana Department of Health] plan to promulgate adding covid 19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for school entry is not permitted under state law."

"Louisiana AG addresses the health and welfare committee on the issue of school shot mandates" [Filmed 12-6-21]

Louisiana Freedom, December 6, 2021

