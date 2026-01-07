Jane Faghan, Whose Religious Exemption Was Denied: “and they said, this is it for you.”

“I’m here to give you testimony on how myself and my daughter were personally affected by the vaccine mandate and how it sent our lives into a tailspin. We both lost our livelihoods.”

Source video:

“Jane Faghan, West Bridgewater, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA”

The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 14, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2u94uy-jane-faghan-west-bridgewater-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html

