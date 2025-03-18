Jackie, with Heart Damage Following Pfizer, Speaks Out in Dublin

"I was in the house on my own for maybe a year. My husband had passed away the day before the lockdown and I was in the house on my own for a year and I was listening to the telly. And I have 2 grandchildren and a daughter that lives around the corner from me and she wanted to come and see me and I wouldn't let them. I was literally terrified coming in contact with anybody, through listening to the media and the government on the telly. And that's why I took the two Pfizer vaccines."

Read more

Source video:

"BRAVE IRISH WOMAN TALKS ABOUT HER VACCINE INJURY"

Barry, posted September 19, 2023 [filmed June 15, 2023]

https://www.wakeupeire.com/2023/09/19/brave-irish-woman-talks-about-her-vaccine-injury/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share