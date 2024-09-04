"I was in FaceBook. We had 10,000 people there, that we were sick, we were trying to get help, and they closed us down"— Susan C
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Susan: “Look at me!”
“I was a beautiful person and I'm ugly and horrible and sick and nobody fuc#ing cares. And they want to silence us.”
Source video:
#VaccineInjuries You Can't Silence the Awaken
icrunchfakedata, posted May 30, 2022
https://rumble.com/v16p7eo-vaccineinjuries-you-cant-silence-the-awaken.html
