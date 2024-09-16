Alex Mitchell, Scaffolder from Glasgow, Amputee After AstraZeneca

"On Saturday the 20th of March 2021 I received my first AstraZeneca vaccination, went home, and felt like everyone else, do what you can. Twelve days later, on the first of April, and the irony's not lost on me, I thought I had exploded my calf muscles."

Source video:

"Alex Mitchell"

( at ) ake2306

March 29, 2022

https://x.com/ake2306/status/1508575406156353546

