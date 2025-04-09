"I want to live"— Brandon Crawford, Left Paralyzed After His Mandated Jab
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Brandon Crawford, Day 5 in Hospital Paralyzed After Mandated Jab
"I have absolutely been the person that said, no vaccine. No vaccine for me. Well, I accepted a position where I'd be working with children, and for their safety I got this vaccine. So remember I got this vaccine prior to my employment, which means no insurance, right?"
Read more
Source video:
"Brandon Crawford - Johnson & Johnson Severe Adverse Reaction"
nomoresilence, September 2, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlzw0g-brandon-crawford-johnson-and-johnson-severe-adverse-reaction.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free