Brandon Crawford, Day 5 in Hospital Paralyzed After Mandated Jab

"I have absolutely been the person that said, no vaccine. No vaccine for me. Well, I accepted a position where I'd be working with children, and for their safety I got this vaccine. So remember I got this vaccine prior to my employment, which means no insurance, right?"

Source video:

"Brandon Crawford - Johnson & Johnson Severe Adverse Reaction"

nomoresilence, September 2, 2021

https://rumble.com/vlzw0g-brandon-crawford-johnson-and-johnson-severe-adverse-reaction.html

