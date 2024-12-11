"I used to be able to think differently"— Branden Nail Talks About the Pain of Jab Injuries and the Pain of Gaslighting
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Branden Nail Talks About Pain: Physical Pain and the Pain of Gaslighting
"The worst symptom nowadays that I deal with is... probably the mental aspect of it. Between that and the heart issues, it's just, it's taken, it takes your brain."
Read more
Source video:
"Pfizer Covid-19 Injury - Brandon Nail" [Branden]
itscommonsense2020, posted August 18, 2023
https://rumble.com/v38oppp-pfizer-covid-19-injury-brandon-nail.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free