Branden Nail Talks About Pain: Physical Pain and the Pain of Gaslighting

"The worst symptom nowadays that I deal with is... probably the mental aspect of it. Between that and the heart issues, it's just, it's taken, it takes your brain."

Read more

Source video:

"Pfizer Covid-19 Injury - Brandon Nail" [Branden]

itscommonsense2020, posted August 18, 2023

https://rumble.com/v38oppp-pfizer-covid-19-injury-brandon-nail.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share