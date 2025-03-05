screenshot - CHRISTOPHER DREISBACH

Attorney Christopher Dreisbach Tells His Story and Explains the Legal Hurdles for the Vax Injured

"I took a second dose. And again, this is going to be a long story short, since then I've experienced debilitating neuropathy, paresthesias, difficulty walking, trouble going up and down stairs. Weakness. Muscle pain. Extreme fatigue. And these horrendous, this is the worst, these horrendous internal vibrations. Early on, I kept saying to my wife, I kept saying, I'm buzzing, you know, I'm buzzing."

"IDAHO VICTIMS OF PANDEMIC POLICY AND LAW pt 4"

Victimsofthepandemic, posted December 14, 2022 [livestreamed September 26, 2022]

https://rumble.com/v20kjhe-idaho-victims-of-pandemic-policy-and-law-pt-4.html

[1:10:13 - 1:33:05]

