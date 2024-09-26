Rules for Thee, Not for Me

"I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to um, have a haircut." — Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to jail citizens for defying lockdowns

Read more

Source video:

Grabien: Rules Are For the Lab Rats

June 16, 2023

https://grabien.com/story.php?id=427753

Hat tip: one law for thee, another for me

June 16, 2023

Share