"I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to um, have a haircut." — Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to jail citizens for defying lockdowns
Transcript of a compilation video of wicked phony baloney on the part of a whole lot of government authorities from 2023
Rules for Thee, Not for Me
Source video:
Grabien: Rules Are For the Lab Rats
June 16, 2023
https://grabien.com/story.php?id=427753
Hat tip: one law for thee, another for me
June 16, 2023
