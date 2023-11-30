PA State Senator Judy Ward: "I stand with you today to be a voice against medical tyranny"

"We must take serious action to reaffirm that that everyone still has the basic human right of deciding what goes into their bodies. I will continue to fight with you and for you."

Source video:

Medical Freedom Rally in support of SB 471 (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates)

and SB 885 (Ensuring Unemployment Compensation for Unvaccinated Workers)

Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Posted November 8, 2021

https://senatormastriano.com/2021/11/08/110921/

[10:18-14:10]

