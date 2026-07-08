This is one of the earliest jab injury videos from the winter of 2021.— TB

Jab Injured Nurse Kristi Simmonds’ Plea for Help

“I’m hoping that someone will see this video that can help me”

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Source video:

“Nurse Kristi Simmonds Is Left With Permanent Tremors After The Covid Vaccine”

posted January 16, 2023 [filmed in February 2021]

https://rumble.com/v25sq1a-nurse-kristi-simmonds-is-left-with-permanent-tremors-after-the-covid-vaccin.html

UPDATE:

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

@VacSafety, 27 Jun 2026

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Kristi Simmonds.

“Kristi’s journey touched many within the vaccine-injured community. Today, we pause to honor her life, remember her story, and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved her.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kristi’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May they find strength and comfort in the days ahead.

“Rest in peace, Kristi. 🕊️ ”

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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