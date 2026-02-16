SCREENSHOT

Robyn Handsman tells the FDA Her Story: “I do not want approval of this vaccine”

“By Thursday my left arm had pain and numbness, and was admitted into the ER. By Friday in the hospital I got an email from my doctor that I had protein in my urine. In 5 days it went from zero to 433. And I now have permanent kidney damage. I released all my medical records to Moderna. Moderna called my doctor, because I had 100% proof it was vaccine-related from the urine samples. They said that they’re seeing many cases like mine.”

