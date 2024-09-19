"I must speak out"–Pediatric Nurse Anthony Luczak Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Pediatric Nurse Anthony Luczak Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives (12/6/21)
"My grandmother survived the Holocaust and I must speak out against this totalitarian process that's now threatening all of us and our children."
Read more
Source video:
"Those who are hypnotized are unable to assess the data and see it"
Louisiana Freedom, posted December 9, 2021
Also posted at:
https://rumble.com/vqg16t-anthony-luczak-aprn.html
And posted at:
https://rumble.com/vrtgc8-mass-formation-psychosis-by-anthony-luczak.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free