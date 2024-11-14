Audra's Comment on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"I love your propaganda update. It's always so much fun."

"ITEM 13: RECEIVE UPDATE ON MONKEYPOX RESPONSE AND FIND THAT THERE IS A CONTINUING NEED FOR THE LOCAL HEALTH EMERGENCY"

San Diego Bounty Board of Supervisors Meeting, September 13, 2022

