"I love truckers!" Nurse Jimmy Tells You What's Going On In Canada (Speaking Out in 2022)
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Nurse Jimmy Tells You What's Going on in Canada: "I love truckers!"
"One of the biggest freedom protests in recorded world history, 50,000 trucks along with 1 million people are making their way to Ottawa, right now as we speak"
Read more
Source video:
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free