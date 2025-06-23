Woman from Iran in Walgreens Parking Lot at Mask Protest: "I know what's going on"

"What is happening here happened 42 years ago in in Iran, OK? It was not mask, it was hijab. This mask is preparation for hijab and more control."

Source video:

"Woman From Iran Speaks Truth! PLEASE LISTEN! “It’s Not About Our Safety, It’s About Control!"

TrusthSeekerTruthSpeaker, posted January 29, 2021

https://rumble.com/vde7iv-woman-from-iran-speaks-truth-please-listen-its-not-about-our-safety-its-abo.html

