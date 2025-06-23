"I know what's going on"— Woman from Iran at Mask Protest in a Walgreens Parking Lot
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Woman from Iran in Walgreens Parking Lot at Mask Protest: "I know what's going on"
"What is happening here happened 42 years ago in in Iran, OK? It was not mask, it was hijab. This mask is preparation for hijab and more control."
Source video:
"Woman From Iran Speaks Truth! PLEASE LISTEN! “It’s Not About Our Safety, It’s About Control!"
TrusthSeekerTruthSpeaker, posted January 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vde7iv-woman-from-iran-speaks-truth-please-listen-its-not-about-our-safety-its-abo.html
