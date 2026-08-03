“I knew as soon as this all started what we were dealing with was the biggest episode of medical tyranny in the history of the world”—Dr. Pam Popper Speaks Out on the Stop the Shots Livestream
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Pam Popper Joins the Call to Stop the Shots—And Shares Her Secret Sauce
“I’m going to share our winning strategy for taking our lives and our freedom back and then I’m going to invite you to join us.”
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Source video:
Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation
https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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