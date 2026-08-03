SCREENSHOT — to watch the video click on the link below

Dr. Pam Popper Joins the Call to Stop the Shots—And Shares Her Secret Sauce

“I’m going to share our winning strategy for taking our lives and our freedom back and then I’m going to invite you to join us.”

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Source video:

Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation

https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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