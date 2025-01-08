Anthony Mo Tells Liz Gunn About His Hellish Neurological Injuries and the Medical Gaslighting

"I just want help, we need help. We're not anti-vaxxers. We got the vaccine. And we did it for our loved ones, for people around us, for the public. Yeah. And, and when we had this reaction, we're swept under the rug, we're treated like we don't exist, we're treated like we're some sort of disease or parasite or just liars."

Source video:

"Antony Mo intended to end his life - because of his Jab injuries."

[Interview by Liz Gunn]

FreeNZ, April 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/v102mgj-antony-mo-jab-injured-kiwi.html

