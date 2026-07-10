"I implore you today, get involved with grassroot efforts"—Barbara Becker, One of 47 Employees Suing U of Virginia Over the Mandates Speaks Out at the State Capitol
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2023
Barbara Becker, One of 47 Employees Suing U of Virginia Over the Mandates
“I implore you today, get involved with grassroot efforts.”
Read more
Source video:
“Barbara Becker - Lobby Day 2023”
Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted January 25, 2023
https://rumble.com/v270hye-barbara-becker-lobby-day-2023.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free