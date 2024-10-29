"I hope this is helpful"— Frontline RN Gina Speaks Out in '21 in the Delaware Freedom Alliance Town Meeting About What's She's Seen After the Jabs Roll Out
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Frontline RN Gina on What She's Seen Happening with Patients After the Jabs Roll Out
"I do not support mandating the vaccine. I'm very concerned about what the long-term effects are going to be of these vaccines."
Read more
Source video:
"Gina, RN"
Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted December 5, 2021
https://rumble.com/vq8nul-gina-rn.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free