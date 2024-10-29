Frontline RN Gina on What She's Seen Happening with Patients After the Jabs Roll Out

"I do not support mandating the vaccine. I'm very concerned about what the long-term effects are going to be of these vaccines."

Read more

Source video:

"Gina, RN"

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted December 5, 2021

https://rumble.com/vq8nul-gina-rn.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share