Screenshot. Interviewer Steve Kirsch.

Cary Watkins, Embalmer with 50 Years Experience, Vouches for Richard Hirschman and the White Clots



STEVE KIRSCH: So you've actually seen these clots yourself that he's been talking to you about?

CARY WATKINS: Yes, sir, I have.

STEVE KIRSCH: Have you ever seen anything like that in your 50 years in embalming?

CARY WATKINS: Well, no sir, I don't believe so. And I have seen clots, but these are, are, are a little different. And I've just not, just not seen anything like that.

Source video:

"Embalmer with 50+ years of experience verifies Hirschman's story"

stkirsch, February 14, 2022

https://rumble.com/vuycmg-embalmer-with-50-years-of-experience-verifies-hirschmans-story.html

hat tip: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/cary-watkins-confirms-embalmer-richard

