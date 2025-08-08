"I have seen clots, but these are, are, are a little different"— Veteran Embalmer Cary Watkins Vouches for Richard Hirschman and the White Clots
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Cary Watkins, Embalmer with 50 Years Experience, Vouches for Richard Hirschman and the White Clots
STEVE KIRSCH: So you've actually seen these clots yourself that he's been talking to you about?
CARY WATKINS: Yes, sir, I have.
STEVE KIRSCH: Have you ever seen anything like that in your 50 years in embalming?
CARY WATKINS: Well, no sir, I don't believe so. And I have seen clots, but these are, are, are a little different. And I've just not, just not seen anything like that.
Source video:
"Embalmer with 50+ years of experience verifies Hirschman's story"
stkirsch, February 14, 2022
https://rumble.com/vuycmg-embalmer-with-50-years-of-experience-verifies-hirschmans-story.html
hat tip: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/cary-watkins-confirms-embalmer-richard
