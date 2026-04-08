No screenshot; Virgnia Alleyne’s testimony was audio only via Internet.

Virginia Alleyne, Yankee Stadium Worker

“Being unvaccinated in New York City is like being an Untouchable in India. We are maligned and demonized for no other reason than we are declaring, my body my choice”

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Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

Source:

https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx

Time stamp: 2:58:50

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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