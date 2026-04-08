"I have lost everything"— Virginia Alleyne, Yankee Stadium Worker Who Refused the Jab, Before the NYC Council
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Virginia Alleyne, Yankee Stadium Worker
“Being unvaccinated in New York City is like being an Untouchable in India. We are maligned and demonized for no other reason than we are declaring, my body my choice”
Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
Time stamp: 2:58:50
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free