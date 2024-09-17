Dr. Danise Hertz, MD, Injured from Pfizer, Talks to Ken Ruettgers About Being Abandoned

"Having practiced medicine for 33 years and trying my hardest to help people, being now in the opposite role of being a patient and not being able to get anyone to help me, I find it astounding. I can't believe that, you know, our government, our medical system is not rushing to help us."

Source video:

"Dr Danise Hertz talks about her Covid19-Vaccine-Injury"

Stories from people suffering from longterm COVID19 vaccine effects. posted April 1, 2022

https://react19.org/video-dr-danice-hertz-md-tells-her-story-full-interview/

UPDATE: that link is not longer extant. On April 8, 2023 the interview was posted on YouTube at:

In addition posted July 6, 2022 at:

https://odysee.com/@React19Clips:b/drdanisehertzfullinterview_437:5

